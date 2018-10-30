City Approves Metered Parking for Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo voted to unanimously approve a new ordinance that would allow for metered parking in downtown.

Metered parking will include a three-block radius around the parking garage at 7th and Buchanan. Polk Street is not included in that area.

The current plan accounts for 700 paid parking spaces.

Parking will cost $1 per hour Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city said as long as drivers have a phone, even if it is not a smartphone, they will be able to pay for parking.

Metered parking signage is should be going up as early as the next couple of months.

The parking meters will start charging in January.