AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Potter County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is coming to a close as the last speaker talks to the class during week 11.

Over the course of the academy citizens had a chance to hear from many divisions on how they are working to keep the community safe. The last speaker of the last is how the citizens can do their part to keep the community safe, through Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

“Just as another way they can help out and since they don’t have to come forward, they don’t have to, you know, testify in court. So, it’s a way for them to help out their community without actually you know, putting a name to it,” said Amarillo Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Scott Welling.

Welling said that there are multiple ways that someone can put a tip to Crime Stopper, all of them leaving the tippers anonymous.

“If you call in or you submit a tip through the app, you’re being anonymous. So, it’s a safe way to get that information to law enforcement so that it can be investigated. So once people buy in it, they believe in the program and believe it is actually going to keep them anonymous and helps them build the confidence to get information,” said Welling.

He talked about any aspect of Crime Stopper that many may not know about.

“Biggest thing that people may not realize is that we’re nonprofits, and so do community events, we’d love to be there loved to educate the community more about how it works. Also, we have to fundraise. So, we have events throughout the year and come out support us that way,” said Welling.

Welling said that on average Amarillo Crime Stoppers receive around 1,000 tips a year from the counties that they cover. Allowing them to help make arrests not only locally but from coast to coast.

You can find more information on Amarillo Crime Stoppers here.