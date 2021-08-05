CISD puts out return to school plan

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the start of school nearing, CISD has put out their return to school plan.

The plan lays out how it will be keeping students and faculty safe by using good hygiene and sanitizing practices with details on everything from arrival and dismissal to how the district is cleaning and disinfecting.

The plan also goes over how CISD will only provide in-person, on-campus learning for all students.

Dr. Todd Bell, the Amarillo Public Health Authority, spoke on the importance of the community trying to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Are we going to have an increase after school starts almost certainly, how much of an increase depends on what we as a community do to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Bell.