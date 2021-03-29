CISD has several opportunities for parents and community members to get involved with district committees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD said there are several opportunities for parents and community members to get involved with district committees.
CISD said some of these committees include the District Advisory Committee, the School Health Advisory Council, and the School Safety and Security Committee.
CISD said it values community participation, which is key to the success of the district.
A full list of committees can be found here.
