Clarendon ISD grade level was quarantined on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A grade level was kept off campus at Clarendon ISD on Friday, according to the Superintendent’s Office, as a precaution after possible exposure to COVID-19.
However, after the Monday holiday in which the school was not in session, it is reported that the students were back on campus this week.
