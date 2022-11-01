CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District (CISD) reported that a Canyon school was in lockdown”due to an error in our emergency system” on Tuesday afternoon.

CISD detailed that emergency personnel were called to Heritage Hills Elementary in Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, however, CISD confirmed that there was not a threat.

In addition, CISD stated that “all students are safe, and we are working to determine the issue that caused the false alarm. School will return to regular schedule.”