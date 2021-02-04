CISD addressing concerns about book selection options for independent reading from several months ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is addressing concerns brought to their attention several months ago about book selection options for independent reading.

In September, a concern was raised about the content of one or more books among those options.

In response, the district investigated, and agreed the content of some titles among the choices raised concerns.

Since then, CISD has terminated the assignment, requested books back from all students and sent a letter to parents concerning the situation.

CISD said their practice of reviewing materials has improved as a result as well.