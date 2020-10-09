Cinergy’s Halloween Spooky Cinema Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy has announced it will be hosting a family Halloween movie series, and a Halloween Horror movie series, in October.

The released flyer details that families will be able to enjoy cinema this Halloween for $4, with films including;

Hocus Pocus – Oct. 2

Coco – Oct. 9

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Oct. 16

The Addams Family – Oct. 23

Also according to Cinergy, kids can wear a costume from Oct. 28-31 to get a free $10 Game Card or small popcorn. Halloween treats will also be hidden throughout the building.

