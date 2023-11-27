AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cinergy was open for business during the Thanksgiving holiday and MyHighPlains.com spoke with the General Manager about attendance at the movie theatre that day.

General Manager Tizoc Strong said Thanksgiving is unique because families eat at different times throughout the day and he said Cinergy is a popular spot to visit after the big meal.

“Cinergy is all about community, and Thanksgiving is about family. So families being able to spend time with one another at home and then be able to come and spend time here watching a new movie or something they wanted to see is exciting for our team and it’s fun for us,” said Strong.

Strong said Thanksgiving dinner was served to all employees as a way to thank them for working on the holiday.