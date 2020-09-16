Cinergy sees slow start despite new film releases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— It’s been a waiting game, for local movie theaters struggling amid the pandemic.

“We’re really just waiting on studios to release the big blockbuster films,” said General Manager of Cinergy Entertainment Tizoc Strong.

Tizoc was hoping new movies like Tenet, would help bring in customers.

“It was initially slow it wasn’t as expected as far as the folks coming in a little bit slower than what we planned,” Strong explained.

Strong says if film studios continue to debut in-theater only films it will eventually drive interest.

“As folks get more comfortable and they’re confident in cleaning practices and sanitation and safety it’s good because it offers the studios more confidence to release that content,” Tizoc added.

Since Cinergy is a one-stop shop for all things entertainment, Strong is relying on other parts of the venue to increase revenue.

“What we noticed is that the other areas if the building are starting to really boom,” said Tizoc.

