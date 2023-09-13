AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy Entertainment Group announced on Wednesday that it has acquired two formerly-owned Regal Cinemas locations in Texas, including the theater in Amarillo that closed in September 2022.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Regal Cinemas movie theater on West Amarillo Boulevard shut down on Sept. 15, 2022, closing its doors and canceling its unlimited plan for subscribers. It had been in operation since 1998.

Cinergy noted that the other location it acquired is the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Midland.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invest in these real estate properties within the communities that we already know so well,” said Jeff Benson, Founder & CEO of Cinergy, “This will be our second real estate acquisition in Amarillo and our third acquisition in the Midland-Odessa area, and we are invigorated by the opportunity to continue to be a part of these growing communities.”

However, the company said that the futures of the new locations have not yet been decided.

“Known for its luxury, dine-in auditoriums, cutting-edge arcades, bowling alleys, escape rooms, axe throwing, chef-inspired menus and sports bars,” said the announcement from the company, “Cinergy has not yet determined the exact future for each of these newly acquired locations and will engage real estate and development professionals to assess the best use for each of these properties.”