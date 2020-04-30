Cinergy Entertainment decides to keep their doors closed come May

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many movie theaters around Texas will be opening their doors May 1. However, some are choosing to keep their doors closed, including Cinergy Entertainment.

“At this time we’ve chosen not to open on May 1 because it’s important for us to ensure the safety of our guests and team members. So we’re really strategizing the best way for us to come up with a plan to put in place that ensures the safety for everybody that comes into our building,” Tizoc Strong, the General Manager of Cinergy Entertainment, in Amarillo explained.

Strong said their main goal is to keep their team members and patrons safe. By staying closed until they can reopen safely, they feel they are doing their part in slowing the spread.

“Until Cinergy really has that plan down enough that we’re comfortable with until that time, of course, we will remain closed,” Strong said.

The plan would include continuing social distancing within the 90,000 square-foot facility, and maintaining a clean and sanitized atmosphere.

For now, Cinergy said even with the governors green light they are putting their reopen on pause.

“We’ve chosen at this point to shut down all of our games, rides, movie theater. The bars and the restaurant,” Strong explained.

Cinergy said they do not have a date of when they will reopen at this time.

