Cinergy Cinemas exchanges free movie tickets for canned food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment has announced that beginning today and running until Nov. 15, two canned food items for the local food pantry can be exchanged for one movie ticket.
