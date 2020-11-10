Cinergy Cinemas exchanges free movie tickets for canned food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - In celebration of National Caregivers Month, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is asking the community to nominate caregivers of those diagnosed with cancer. A winner will receive a gift basket with HCHF goodies and gift cards.

At the same time, in honor of Caregivers Month, the Children's Miracle Network is also giving away a gift basket of CMN goodies and gift cards.