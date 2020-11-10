Cinergy Cinemas exchanges free movie tickets for canned food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cinergy Entertainment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment has announced that beginning today and running until Nov. 15, two canned food items for the local food pantry can be exchanged for one movie ticket.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss