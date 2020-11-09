Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment offering one free movie ticket with donation of food items

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment is offering one free movie ticket with a donation of 2 canned food items for their local food pantry.

Guests can bring in 2 canned food items in exchange for one free movie ticket valid in-store only 11/10-11/15. 

