Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment offering one free movie ticket with donation of food items

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment is offering one free movie ticket with a donation of 2 canned food items for their local food pantry.
Guests can bring in 2 canned food items in exchange for one free movie ticket valid in-store only 11/10-11/15.
