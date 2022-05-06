OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Oklahoma Forestry Services organization has released a fire weather watch Saturday for two counties within the Oklahoma Panhandle.

According to a tweet from the Oklahoma Forestry Services account, a fire weather watch is being reported Saturday for both Cimarron and Texas Counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle. This comes as fire danger returns to the western portion of Oklahoma in the coming days.

“Fire danger will begin to build back in across western Oklahoma in the coming days as above-normal temperatures and dry conditions do the same,” the tweet reads.