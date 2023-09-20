CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that US-412 and US-56 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday.

According to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation press release, the east and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction between US-287 and Boise City in Cimarron County from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

Officials ask, drivers to use extra caution in the area during this time.