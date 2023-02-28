UPDATE
Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports US-287 has reopened.
BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said US-385 and US-287 are currently closed between Boise City and the Colorado state line, citing high winds and low visibility.
ODOT said it will send a notification when the lanes reopen.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.