BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Friday, US-287/US-385 was closed as of noon near Boise City through the Oklahoma-Colorado state line due to high winds and low visibility.

As noted in its traffic advisory, the ODOT advised that drivers should avoid the area and consider alternate routes, and otherwise expect closures or detours.