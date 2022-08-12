CIMARRON COUNTY Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office reports that a train had derailed earlier in the evening on Friday south of Boise City.
According to the sheriff’s office, at around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to a train with cars hauling coal that had derailed about 12 cars.
The sheriff’s office said railway services were contacted and had to block off NS27/EW20 and EW19/ W Main.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
