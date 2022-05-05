BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – 37 years later, Oklahoma state officials are still searching for answers related to the death of James Bourk.

On May 5, 1984, left his home around 4 to 4:30 a.m. to go to work. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), he was later found stabbed to death on the floor of the Bourk Hardware Store in Boise City, Oklahoma.

“A suspect was developed through a crime stopper call,” said the OSBI in a social media post about the cold case, “but that person never revealed their identity.”

via the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

OSBI officials asked anyone with information on Bourk’s cold case to call the department at 800-522-8017 or contact officials through email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.