AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) announced that Cimarron County would be under a Red Flag Warning from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday, as the western Oklahoma Panhandle was expected to experience strong fire weather. However, despite the danger, no new fire activity across the state was reported.

Further, the OFS published its most recent FIre Situation Report on April 19.

“In the Warned Area (Cimarron County), temperatures will warm into the upper 70°’s under partly cloudy skies with relative humidity values 17-19% yielding fine-dead fuel moisture values tapping 3% during peak burning conditions. Southerly winds will increase becoming southwest this afternoon sustained 26-30 mph with some gusts potentially topping 50 mph,” said the OFS in its Fire Situation Report, “Grass-dominated

rangelands in this area will exhibit head fire rates of spread around 180 ft/min with flame lengths 10-16 ft. Where piñon pine and juniper fuels are intermixed, problematic fire behavior should be expected including single/group tree torching and short-range spotting.”

Oklahoma was expected to see possible rainfall on Tuesday and above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week. The OFS said that “another fire-effective weather system” was forecasted for the coming Saturday in the west, alongside a storm possible in the eastern portions of the state.

Numerous Oklahoma counties bordering the Texas Panhandle have remained subject to burn bans. OFS said that the most current burn ban information and links to specific burn ban proclamations could be found here.