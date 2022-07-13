CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a Wednesday morning fatal accident north of Boise City.

According to a post made to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the accident occurred along HWY 287 near E0094 Rd. Officials said there was a traffic collision with a fatality. Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Boise City Police and the Cimarron County EMS, are on the scene.

Officials said in the post that traffic is reduced to a single lane until further notice. For more information, individuals are asked to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.