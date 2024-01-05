CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that US 64 will be narrowed to one lane starting Monday, Jan. 8 through August.

According to ODOT, at around 9 a.m. on Monday, the east and westbound lanes of US 64 will be narrowed to one lane at E1090 Rd. located north of Guymon.

Officials detailed that the road will be narrowed due to bridge rehabilitation. ODOT said signals will be in place to help traffic in the area and drivers are encouraged to use extra caution.