CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating roads in the Panhandle and northern Oklahoma due to blowing snow and poor visibility with white-out conditions.

According to ODOT, East and westbound U.S. Highway 54 is closed through Texas County from the Texas state line to the Kansas state line, and U.S. Highway 287 is closed through Cimarron County from the Texas state line to the Kansas state line.

Officials from ODOT encourage drivers to check Texas, Colorado, and Kansas road conditions before traveling through the Panhandle.

ODOT also provided instructions for drivers during snowy and icy conditions, including:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead, and allow extra time in reaching destinations.