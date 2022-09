BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said today that former Cimarron County Sheriff, Bob White, has died at the age of 87.

“Today marks the passing of former longtime Cimarron County Sheriff, Bob White. We at the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family at this time…” said the Sheriff’s office.