CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a crash with a vehicle fire on US-287 and EW17 in Cimarron County on Wednesday morning blocked the road about one and a half miles north of Boise City.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office reported that at least one fatality was involved in the crash. The highway was blocked as of 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday with local first responders at the scene.

Those in the area should choose an alternate route at this time, or expect delays, and remain cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.