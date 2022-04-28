UPDATE (5:50 p.m.)

Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire has slowed down. Crews are still on scene.

Original Story:

CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office have reported that crews are working a large grass fire near the Oklahoma/Texas state line.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews are on the scene, working a grass fire on S. 287 just north of the Texas state line. No containment or acreage information has been given as of this time.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cimarron County, located in the western Oklahoma Panhandle, is under a Red Flag warning Thursday.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates