CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s ongoing burn ban was lifted during Monday’s commissioners meeting.

As noted in the sheriff’s office’s announcement on social media Tuesday morning, community members were asked to call the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office at 580-544-2020 before starting any controlled burn so that the proper volunteer fire departments can be alerted.

Further, the sheriff’s office also asked that community members use “extreme caution” and have a personal fire prevention plan before starting any burns.

Other information on burn bans, weather conditions, and local news can be found at MyHighPlains.com.