CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released further information on a crash that killed a Fort Worth man early Wednesday morning about 14 miles north of Boise City in Cimarron County.

According to officials, a 2023 GMC Savana 3500 van driven by a Fort Worth man was headed north on US-287 at EW-5 at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. However, while “apparently sleepy,” he “failed to yield” and crashed into a 2013 Volvo semi that was stopped at a construction zone.

After the crash, according to officials, the Fort Worth man was pinned until finally being freed by members of the Boise City Fire Department at 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As noted by the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office in a Wednesday morning announcement, traffic was delayed in the area while officials responded to the crash. DPS further reported that the other driver involved was not injured.