CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released information on a Wednesday night crash outside of Boise City that killed a 63-year-old man.

According to officials, at around 11:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Michael Joe McCauley of Whitesboro, Texas was driving a 2019 Peterbilt on US-385 and County Road E0280 about nine and a half miles southwest of Boise City.

While McCauley was driving northbound on US-385, the driver’s side front steering tire blew out and went to the rim, according to officials. After the blowout, the Peterbilt went “left of center” and crossed into the west ditch before impacting on the dirt embankment. The Peterbilt then rolled before coming to rest on its top.

Officials said that McCauley was pinned for around three hours after the crash, and the Boise City Fire Department extricated him using a wrecker and the hydraulic “jaws of life” to lift the Peterbilt off its top. McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

As noted by the Oklahoma DPS, the crash was initially investigated by area troopers alongside the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Boise City Police Department, Boise City Fire Department, and Boise City EMS.