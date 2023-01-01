CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol released information regarding a wreck on Sunday resulting in one death near Boise City O.K.

According to an OHP press release, all indicators show that at around 1:14 a.m. a pickup truck was eastbound on US 412 and N0350 RD.

Officials said the truck then departed the roadway to the right, traveling about 816 feet and striking a tree.

Police said Bobby Lee Treat, age 55 of Keyes, O.K. was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials added that this investigation is ongoing.