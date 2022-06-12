CIMARRON, County (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person was killed in a fatal collision one mile south of Boise City in Cimarron County early Sunday morning.

OHP reported that a 2003 Chevrolet Pickup, driven by Johnathan Manuel Aguilar, 29, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and left the roadway.

Aguilar overcorrected and reentered the roadway and departed the roadway once again, causing the truck to roll three and a half times, Aguilar was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers pronounced Aguilar dead at the scene.

OHP reported that a seatbelt was not worn at the time of the crash. This incident is under investigation.