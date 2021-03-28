Chuy’s to begin on-site hiring process for first Amarillo location March 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its massive burritos and unique design, will start the hiring process tomorrow, March 29, for its first Amarillo location, company officials announced.

Chuy’s will host on-site interviews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the company said. The restaurant is located at 8400 I-40 West between Coulter and Soncy, and is scheduled to open May 11, 2021. They are looking hire approximately 92 new employees in Amarillo.

Company officials said they are looking to fill a variety of full-time and part-time positions including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. Kitchen staff is needed as well to prepare made from scratch Tex-Mex dishes and signature sauces.

“We’re looking for energetic, motivated staff who are as passionate as we are about making and

serving quality, fresh food,” explained Mike Bartels, Chuy’s Amarillo local owner and operator. “We are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

For more information, call 806-310-0900. To apply, go to chuys.com/careers.