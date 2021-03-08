Chuy’s to begin hiring in preparation for grand opening

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s the Austin based Tex-Mex restaurant, is beginning its hiring process looking for about 92 employees.

“We’re excited to finally be opening in Amarillo,” said Mike Bartels, Chuy’s Amarillo local owner
and operator. “We are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this
awesome community.”

Chuy’s said it will be hiring full and part-time positions, including host, servers, bussers, bartenders, and kitchen staff.

The link to apply can be found here.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss