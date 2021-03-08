Chuy’s to begin hiring in preparation for grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s the Austin based Tex-Mex restaurant, is beginning its hiring process looking for about 92 employees.

“We’re excited to finally be opening in Amarillo,” said Mike Bartels, Chuy’s Amarillo local owner

and operator. “We are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this

awesome community.”

Chuy’s said it will be hiring full and part-time positions, including host, servers, bussers, bartenders, and kitchen staff.

The link to apply can be found here.