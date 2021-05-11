Chuy’s Amarillo grand opening set for today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant founded in 1982, is set to open their first location in Amarillo today, May 11, according to the restaurant.

Chuy’s describes their menu as “authentic dishes created with hand-rolled tortillas made fresh all day” and stated they offer a unique dining experience that includes fresh, made from scratch Tex-Mex recipes in a fun atmosphere with a fun-loving staff.

“We’ve received so many requests to open a Chuy’s in the area and we’re excited to finally

offer Amarillo the fresh Tex-Mex they’ve been seeking”, says Mike Bartel, local owner and

operator for the new Chuy’s. “We are thrilled to be able to share our passion for fresh food

and unique flair with this great community.”

According to Chuy’s, customers favorite dishes include ‘Stuffed Chile Rellenos’, ‘Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas,’ and ‘Chuy’s Famous As Yo’s Face Burritos’.

The restaurant, located at 8400 I-40 West, between Coulter and Soncy, will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. On weekdays, the restaurant will have happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which includes ‘House Ritas’ and ‘Texas Martinis’.

For updates, special events, and giveaways, visit the Chuy’s Amarillo Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chuysamarillo.



