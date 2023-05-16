(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will donate “a full truckload” of non-perishable food items to the HPFB on Tuesday morning.

Officials noted that the donation will benefit those in the Texas Panhandle who may be experiencing food insecurity as HPFB works to alleviate hunger in communities.

For more information, along with volunteer opportunities, visit the High Plains Food Bank website.