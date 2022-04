AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) announced that the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints will donate a half truckload of food to High Plains Food Bank at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

HPFB detailed that pantry donations including spaghetti, peanut butter, canned foods, and other dry goods “will help alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.”

Visit the High Plains Food Bank website for more information or to volunteer.