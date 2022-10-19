AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to La Jolla Booking Agency, “Christmas with the Beatles” is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, located at 500 S. Buchanan.

The agency detailed that the event will feature the award-winning Beatles tribute band “Abbey Road” as they bring the Christmas spirit to the stage with a mashup of classic Christmas songs and Beatles hits including, “Penny Lane,” “A Day in the Life,” and “Twist and Shout.”

The band will complete the experience with multiple costume changes along with vintage instruments, and incredible visuals, the agency said.

Tickets, the agency noted, will be $30-$55, plus a ticket fee, which can be purchased at panhandletickets.com or by calling 806-378-3096. In addition, tickets can be purchased at the Amarillo Civic Center and all United Supermarkets.

For more information on the band visit their website here while a promotional video can be found here.