Christmas Village: Small town attraction shines bright in 2020

BALKO, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) – Nestled inside a home in Balko, Oklahoma lives a tiny Christmas village.

“It kept us sane,” Gary Tice joked. “The biggest thing is we do it for the kids.”

Tice said the village was made out of love after he received advice from a Baptist Deacon, 20 years ago.

“He told me, ‘when you get married find something that your wife really likes and get involved’,” Tice explained.

And luckily for Tice, he and his wife, Paula, have something in common.

“Two favorite holidays for me is Christmas and 4th of July… that’s it,” Tice said. “Back when we didn’t have much money at all, Paula had a couple of hundred of dollars to spend with birthday money and she come home with 4 of these houses… right then and there I found what she likes.”

Over the years those 4 houses grew into 180.

“20 years ago you can walk into most hallmark stores and find them,” Tice said.

After taking a few years off, Tice says 2020 was the perfect time to get the tiny village back on track.

“When they found out we were putting it back up this year they got really excited … a lot of kids that were able to visit that have not been here,” Tice added.

Tice spent around a month installing LED lights, which he says is a lot brighter and safer for the village. The time was also spent perfecting every little detail.

“Every square inch of the village is cut with a hotwire knife, the only thing that supports it, is two-inch Styrofoam,” Tice said.

Today, the Christmas village is 23 inches wide and reaches Tice’s living room ceiling.

“It’s challenging, Tice added.

A challenge Tice is willing to take on in hopes of sharing their love for the holiday.

“It makes me happy that he got involved with it, because I could never do anything like this,” Paula Tice said.

To see the village lit up in the dark, click here.