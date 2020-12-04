Christmas Tree Drive set for Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo asks, “Do you want to make a difference in the life of someone in need this Christmas season?”

The City of Amarillo Coming Home Project aims to provide that opportunity.

The COA Coming Home Project has scheduled a Christmas Tree Drive for Saturday (Dec. 5) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Amarillo Civic Center Complex at S.E. Fifth St. and South Johnson Street.

Officials say that donations including Christmas trees and ornaments will be accepted. Donations will be used to help clients in the COA Coming Home Project, which helps provide housing for the homeless in Amarillo.

“This time of the year can be really tough for some Coming Home clients,” said Jen Williams, a member of the Coming Home team in the COA Community Development department. “We are hoping to brighten the Christmas holiday with the help of the generosity of the Amarillo community for many who may need a tree or ornaments. This will make quite a difference in the lives of many this Christmas season.”