Christmas comes early to Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is gearing up for Christmas a few months early.

It is all part of preparing for the annual “Christmas in the Gardens” event.

“It’s a tradition for a lot of families here on the panhandle, and people come from far around to come to our lights every year. People are just looking for something safe to do as a family outside and the best time of year is Christmas,” Executive Director Greg Lusk said.

Staff members are doing their best to make it look like a winter wonderland with snow-like decorations and thousands of lights throughout the garden center.

“There’s so much to be done. Putting 350,000 lights out on this property takes six to eight weeks,” Lusk stated.

According to Lusk, it is not just lights that are helping to get people in the Christmas spirit.

“We’re taking pre-orders for live or fresh-cut Christmas trees and they’re going to be ready right after Thanksgiving to pick up,” Lusk said.

For those who want to help make the season bright and spread cheer to the community, there is a need for sponsors.

“We’re looking for sponsors. We’ll have 30,000 people come through here. So it’s a great opportunity for sponsorship,” Lusk said.

To order tickets to the event or pre-order your Christmas tree, see the following link https://bit.ly/3o7LRky

More from MyHighPlains.com: