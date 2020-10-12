Christmas comes early for sick little girl in Happy

HAPPY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas in October? That’s what the town of Happy is doing for a little girl fighting a rare disease that mainly affects her bone marrow.

“We put up our Christmas tree and I took a picture of it and I put it on Hunsley’s Facebook page and I said ‘we’re not crazy.’ We have our Christmas tree up, we are celebrating early this year and so the town of Happy came together and everybody put up their Christmas lights,” said Sharla Strickland, Hunsley’s mom.

This Wednesday, the Strickland’s are leaving for Minnesota, where they will live for the next four months while their daughter Hunsley will receive a bone marrow transplant.

“She’ll be admitted October the 27th, and then she’ll start chemotherapy and then her actual transplant will be November 4th,” said Sharla Strickland.

Not only is the town of Happy helping the Strickland’s celebrate Christmas in October, but dozens upon dozens of Christmas cards have also been sent to the Strickland’s from all over.

“Every time we go to the post office, we have ten or more Christmas cards from Oklahoma, all the way from Kansas, all the way down south. It’s just amazing to see. It makes us feel loved, very loved, and blessed we get to celebrate before we leave,” said Sharla Strickland.

Josh Strickland said the town of Happy has been phenomenal to the family during this difficult time.

“Prayers, gifts, cards, fundraisers. Pretty much you name it, any form or fashion, they have supported us,” said Josh Strickland.

Josh Strickland said when they get to the hospital in Minnesota, they are going to decorate Hunsley’s room with all the Christmas cards they have received from everyone.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, which can be found in the link provided.

More from MyHighPlains.com: