AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Meteorologist Chris Martin sat down with Jason Britsch this morning, to talk about his last day at the station after a 12-and-a-half year career at KAMR.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Flying over Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to wait in line at airport
- 11-year-old cancer patient who was bullied online surprised with kindness
- Nathan’s Famous is relaunching a classic fast-food restaurant chain
- Chris Martin sits down with Jason Britsch to reflect on his time at KAMR
- 15-year-old valedictorian graduates from high school 1 month after earning college degree