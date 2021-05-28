Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Chris Martin sits down with Jason Britsch to reflect on his time at KAMR

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Meteorologist Chris Martin sat down with Jason Britsch this morning, to talk about his last day at the station after a 12-and-a-half year career at KAMR.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss