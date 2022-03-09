CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Childress district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently announced that a substantial striping and raised pavement marker project will begin later this month in the Childress district.

According to a post made to the organization’s Facebook page, the $991,000 project will begin Monday in Childress County, with crews striping the following roadways:

US 287 northbound, from the Hall County line to the west Childress city limits;

FM 164, from US 62/83 to US 287;

FM 2638, from US 287 to the end of the pavement;

FM 2042, from FM 94 to the end of the pavement;

FM 3181 from US 62/83 to FM 2530.

Officials from the Childress district of TxDOT remind drivers to allow “plenty of distance” between their vehicles and the equipment for the mobile operation. They are asked to reduce their speed and avoid all distractions to keep everyone safe. Officials from TxDOT also said that “minimal delays are possible.”