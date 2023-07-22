DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the 100th Judicial District Office report that a 74-year-old Childress man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an April murder committed in Memphis, Texas.

According to a press release from The 100th Judicial District Attorney, Henry Lee Garrett was sentenced for, “The first-degree felony offense of murder.”

Garrett was arrested on Apr. 30 by the Texas Rangers for an incident that happened on Apr. 29.

Officials said he was ordered to pay $290 in court costs.

“The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has a great working relationship with both the Texas Rangers and the 100th DA’s Office,” said Hall County Sheriff Tom Heck. “I think it really shows in this case where we went from offense and investigation to a prison sentence in less than three months.”