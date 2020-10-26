Childress ISD releasing school at Noon

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Childress ISD has announced that it will be releasing school today, Oct. 26, at noon.

Buses will not be running.

“Parents may start picking up their students starting now.” Says the Facebook post, “Lunches will be served to students who remain. School will be delayed Tuesday morning and will start at 10:00.”

More updates on weather, closings, and delays can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: