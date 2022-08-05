CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service announced Friday afternoon that crews are responding to a reported fire in Childress County, a fire officials are calling the “Dog Creek Fire.”
According to a post made on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter account, the fire is located northeast of Childress within the county. The fire is estimated at 250 acres and is 35% contained as of around 2:43 p.m.
“Crews are making good but slow progress due to rough terrain,” the tweet read.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
