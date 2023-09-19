Image via the office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney.

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress County District Attorney released a statement that said Antonio Garcia, 18, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the first-degree felony offense of “engaging in organized criminal activity” on Monday.

According to the press release, Luke Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District, and Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle prosecuted the case for the State of Texas, with Judge Stuart Messer Presiding.

Officials stated that Garcia, from Childress, was arrested on April 16 by Childress Police Officer Manda Young for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to Inman, upon reviewing the case, the charge upgraded to engaging in organized criminal activity based on the fact that Garcia worked with three other individuals to commit the crime.

The press release said that Garcia was originally placed on probation on June 8.

On July 2, just 24 days after being placed on probation, officials stated that Garcia was arrested for public intoxication, evading arrest, and assisting arrest.

“The state filed a motion asking the Court to adjudicate Garcia’s probation on July 25, alleging three violations of probation for the crimes committed on July 2, as well as one violation of illegal drug use”, said officials.

Officials also noted the Court heard a testimony from Meghan Gribble, deputy director of the probation department for the 100th Judicial District, proving the allegation of illegal drug use.

According to officials, Childress Police Officer Daniel Hill testified to the new crimes committed by Garcia on July 2.

At the end of the testimony, officials stated that Messer sentenced Garcia to a 40-year prison term.

Officials stated that due to the classification of the offense under current Texas law, Garcia will be required to serve 50% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.