CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Health Care System recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Childress VA Clinic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo VA, the new clinic is located at 2305 Avenue F, NW, Ste. 900 in Childress. Officials said that the site provides 3,000 square feed to administrative and clinical space for eligible Veterans to receive health care.

“We are excited to open this new location for our Childress area Veterans,” Rodney Gonzalez, M.D., Amarillo VA Health Care System director, said in the release. “The improvements and additional space will continue to provide outstanding care for our area Veterans who deserve no less.”

Officials said that they expect the clinic to “bring a new level of care to Veterans in the eastern Texas Panhandle. The Amarillo VA also has clinics in Amarillo, Dalhart, Lubbock and Clovis, New Mexico.

“During my time in Congress and as a Veteran myself, I am committed to ensuring Veterans have access to the critical care that they need, especially in rural areas like my district,” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 said in the release. “I am glad to see the VA prioritize Veterans in Childress with the opening of this brand-new outpatient clinic.”