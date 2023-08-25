CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two Childress women were killed and one Katy man was injured during a Thursday afternoon two-vehicle wreck on US 287, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Texas DPS, 85-year-old Frances Woodard and 84-year-old Mary Watts of Childress were at the stop sign facing west on the southbound side of US 287 in a 2004 Toyota Tundra at around 1:10 p.m., about seven miles northwest of Childress. The Toyota that Woodard and Watts were in was stopped at the stop sign, while a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling south on US 287 and approaching that intersection.

DPS said that Woodard, who was driving the Toyota, allegedly “failed to yield the right of way to southbound traffic” and tried to cross over the southbound lanes to start driving north on US 287, but pulled out in front of the path of the Dodge. While the driver of the Dodge tried to break, he “could not stop in time to avoid a collision” and hit the Toyota on the driver’s side door.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said DPS, while Watts was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital and later died from her injuries. The driver of the Dodge was reported to have minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in the Childress area.

DPS reported that neither Woodard nor Watts were wearing seat belts during the crash and that the incident is still under investigation.